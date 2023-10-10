Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few places over three north, central and north-eastern divisions and at one or two places over north and southern coastal areas along with the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.5 degrees celsius at Sayedpur while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees celsius at Sayedpur.

The country's highest rainfall recorded at Sayedpur was 101 millimetres for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Today's sunset is at 5:37pm and Tomorrow's sunrise is at 5:54am in the capital.