Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

Bangladesh

BSS
10 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely over parts of country

BSS
10 October, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 03:11 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few places over three north, central and north-eastern divisions and at one or two places over north and southern coastal areas along with the capital.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am today.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 35.5 degrees celsius at Sayedpur while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees celsius at Sayedpur.

The country's highest rainfall recorded at Sayedpur was 101 millimetres for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay.

Today's sunset is at 5:37pm and Tomorrow's sunrise is at 5:54am in the capital.

Top News

Rain forecast / rain in Bangladesh / rain / Bangladesh / Weather forecast / Weather Warning / Bangladesh Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

3h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

3h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

3h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

34m | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

4h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

18h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World