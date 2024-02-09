Libyan premier greets Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the Libyan premier wrote, "We were delighted to learn of your well-deserved confidence and appointment as the Prime Minister for a fifth term in the friendly Republic of Bangladesh."

He added, "On this occasion, I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you, wishing you success, prosperity, and progress for your esteemed people under your leadership of the government of your country."

Abdul Hamid Moahmed Al-Dabaiba Continued, "I would like to take this opportunity to express our immense pride in the strong bonds of brotherhood that exist between our two friendly nations."

He ended, saying "We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthen these ties and enhance future cooperation in various fields to serve our common interests."