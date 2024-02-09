Libyan premier greets Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

Bangladesh

BSS
09 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 02:46 pm

Related News

Libyan premier greets Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

BSS
09 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 02:46 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah. Photo: BSS

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibah has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a greeting letter sent to Sheikh Hasina, the Libyan premier wrote, "We were delighted to learn of your well-deserved confidence and appointment as the Prime Minister for a fifth term in the friendly Republic of Bangladesh."

He added, "On this occasion, I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you, wishing you success, prosperity, and progress for your esteemed people under your leadership of the government of your country."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abdul Hamid Moahmed Al-Dabaiba Continued, "I would like to take this opportunity to express our immense pride in the strong bonds of brotherhood that exist between our two friendly nations."

He ended, saying "We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthen these ties and enhance future cooperation in various fields to serve our common interests."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / libya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

2h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

8h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

18h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

19h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

23h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

1d | Videos