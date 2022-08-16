Left leaning parties call half-day strike on 25 Aug protesting price hike

Left-leaning political parties' unity has called for a half-day strike on 25 August to protest against the increase in the cost of transport of agricultural products, industrial goods, and medical expenses.

Leaders of the alliance called for the strike during a public meeting at the capital's Paltan area on Tuesday (16 August).

"There was already high inflation, due to the increase in the price of fuel, the inflation has accelerated further," the political alliance said in a press release.

They also demanded that the daily wages of tea garden workers be increased to Tk300.

Protesting the hike in fertiliser price, they said, "The government has increased the price of urea fertiliser by Tk6 per kg. As a result, the farmer has to buy fertiliser at Tk22 instead of Tk16 per kg. Due to this increased price of fertilisers, the price of agricultural products will increase."

They hoped that the people will take part in the strike to protect their interests.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) on Tuesday (16 August) organised a procession march toward the Prime Minister's office protesting the price of hike of fuel oil, urea fertiliser transport fares.

Photo: TBS

They are gathered at the Paltan intersection and called on the people to raise their voices against the increase in oil prices.