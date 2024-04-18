Soybean oil price hiked by Tk4 to Tk167/litre

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 03:14 pm

File photo of bottled soybean oil at a grocery store/Collected
File photo of bottled soybean oil at a grocery store/Collected

Soybean prices have been fixed at Tk167 per litre by the government.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu announced this price of soybean oil at the Secretariat today (18 April).

Meanwhile, the price of 5 litre bottled soybean oil has been increased from Tk800 to Tk 818 and the price of palm oil per liter bottle has been set at Tk135.

However, the price of unpackaged soybean oil has been reduced by Tk2 to Tk147 per litre.

Earlier on 7 February, the National Board of Revenue gave a 5% VAT exemption on the import of raw materials of edible oil at the request of the Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry reduced the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk10 to Tk163 per litre after VAT exemption.

After the exemption's validity expired on 15 April, the executive officer of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association sent a letter to the commerce secretary on the same day requesting that the price of bottled soybeans be increased by Tk10 to Tk173.

The letter read that the new prices will be implemented from 16 April.

However, the State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu denounced this move and said this will not be accepted.

