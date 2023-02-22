Laxmipur teen killed amid Awami League infighting

A 14-year-old boy was killed and 10 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League over establishing supremacy at Charkasia village in Raipur upazila of Laxmipur district on Wednesday (22 February).

Russel Hossain, son of Manir Hossain Bhuttu of the village, was stabbed to death in a fierce clash between two rival factions of AL, said Mahfuzzaman Ashraf, officer-in-charge of Laxmipur police station.

Shahjalal Rahul, joint general secretary of Charbongshi union unit AL and Nazrul Islam, a member of the same AL unit had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area, he said.

As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of both groups equipped with sharp weapons, attacked each other in Miarhat area in the morning, leaving Russel dead on the spot and 10 others wounded.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital.

On information, police rushed in and brought the situation under control. They recovered the body from the spot.

Additional police have been deployed to avert further trouble.