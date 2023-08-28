Cabinet okays draft amendment doubling security deposit in election to women's reserved seats

The cabinet on Monday gave final approval to proposed amendments to a law doubling the security deposit required for candidates to run in elections for reserved women's seats.

The approval to Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seat) Election (Amendment Act-2023) came at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

According to the amendments, candidates contesting the reserved seats will be required to submit a security deposit of Tk20,000 instead of the previous amount of Tk10,000, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain informed the media following the meeting.

He said the draft law also proposes to increase the number of reserved seats for women from 45 to 50.

The 15th amendment to the Constitution had already increased the number of reserved seats to 50 but now it has been enshrined in law in the draft law.

Speaking about the increase in election deposit, Secretary Mahbub said general parliament members provide a security deposit of Tk20,000 to participate in the election. Through the amendment of this Act, the election security amount for the reserved women's seats has also been standardized at the same value.

Besides, the amendments incorporate a provision stipulating that if a reserved seat in the Jatiya Sangsad becomes vacant for any reason, a by-election must be conducted within 90 days. Currently, by-elections in reserved women's seats are held within 45 days of the seat being vacated.

The amendments have been brought in view of proposals of the Election Commission, said Mahbub.

"Vetting of the law has been completed. The Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division will present this law in the parliament session to be held on 3 September," he added.