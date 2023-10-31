Arrest warrant issued against Mirza Abbas over graft case

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 04:27 pm

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas. File Photo: Collected
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against Mirza Abbas, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, in a graft case filed against him in 2007. 

Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 gave the order on Tuesday (31 October). 

The case was filed during the regime of the military-backed caretaker government over Abbas accumulating wealth beyond his known sources of income.

Mirza Abbas did not appear before the hearing today.

His lawyer appealed with a time petition, but this was dismissed by the court.

Judge Monjurul Imam set 2 November for arguments from the prosecution

Several cases have been filed against central leaders of the BNP, including Mirza Abbas, after a clash between police and BNP leaders and workers in the capital's Nayapaltan on 28 October. 

The party's general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been sent to jail after his arrest.

ACC / Graft case / 28 October Rallies / BNP

