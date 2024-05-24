Law minister hospitalised since Wednesday night; condition now improving

Bangladesh

UNB
24 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 11:33 pm

Related News

Law minister hospitalised since Wednesday night; condition now improving

He was admitted to Evercare Hospital due to a urinary infection and fever, said Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Ministry of Law.

UNB
24 May, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 11:33 pm
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. File Photo: Collected

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq was admitted to a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night.

He was admitted to Evercare Hospital due to a urinary infection and fever, said Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Ministry of Law.

The minister's health condition is improving and he sought prayers for his complete recovery, added the PRO.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Haq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

11h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

14h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

48m | Videos
Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1d | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

1d | Videos