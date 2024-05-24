Law minister hospitalised since Wednesday night; condition now improving
He was admitted to Evercare Hospital due to a urinary infection and fever, said Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Ministry of Law.
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq was admitted to a hospital in the capital on Wednesday night.
The minister's health condition is improving and he sought prayers for his complete recovery, added the PRO.