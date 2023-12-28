Vote for boat and show the world that you love me: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Haque has called on the voters of his constituency (Brahmanbaria-4) to cast their ballots for the 'boat' symbol as a demonstration of their support and affection for him.

He said, "The entire world is watching me closely after someone made baseless allegations claiming that I offered to reward people in return for their votes. Now if you genuinely support me, you will vote for the 'boat' symbol in the 7 January polls and show the world that you truly love your child Anisul Haque."

While addressing a campaign rally at Chanpur playground in North Union of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila today (28 December), he criticised BNP's alleged disinterest in fair voting practices and encouraged constituents to assert their rights by participating in the polling process.

"Since BNP believes in the culture of winning without votes, it is asking you (people) not to go to the polling centers on 7 January. However I believe you are aware of your rights," he said.

He urged the votes in the area to go to the polling stations to ensure that their representative in the parliament was elected by their own choice.

Anisul Haque has been nominated by the Awami League (AL) for the third consecutive time in the Brahmanbaria-4 constituency, which consists of Akhaura and Kasba upazilas. He was elected from this constituency in the 10th and 11th National Parliamentary elections with an AL nomination.

The Brahmanbaria-4 AL candidate criticised the past election campaign strategies of BNP-Jamaat, alleging that their leaders used to canvass door-to-door before every election, inquiring if individuals would vote for them.

"People were compelled to raise their hands in agreement due to fear. They were then told that there was no need to go to polling stations as raising hands equated to casting their vote," he said, affirming that such times are long gone.

Akhaura North Union Awami League General Secretary Mojibur Rahman Nannu presided over the public meeting today, which was attended by Upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, General Secretary Takzil Khalifa, and Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem Bhuiyan and others.