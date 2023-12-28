Vote for boat and show the world that you love me: Law minister

Politics

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 03:14 pm

Related News

Vote for boat and show the world that you love me: Law minister

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 03:14 pm
Law Minister Anisul Haque speaks at a campaign rally in Akhaura upazila, Brahmanbaria, on Thursday (28 Debcember). Photo: TBS
Law Minister Anisul Haque speaks at a campaign rally in Akhaura upazila, Brahmanbaria, on Thursday (28 Debcember). Photo: TBS

Law Minister Anisul Haque has called on the voters of his constituency (Brahmanbaria-4) to cast their ballots for the 'boat' symbol as a demonstration of their support and affection for him.

He said, "The entire world is watching me closely after someone made baseless allegations claiming that I offered to reward people in return for their votes. Now if you genuinely support me, you will vote for the 'boat' symbol in the 7 January polls and show the world that you truly love your child Anisul Haque."

While addressing a campaign rally at Chanpur playground in North Union of Brahmanbaria's Akhaura upazila today (28 December), he criticised BNP's alleged disinterest in fair voting practices and encouraged constituents to assert their rights by participating in the polling process.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Since BNP believes in the culture of winning without votes, it is asking you (people) not to go to the polling centers on 7 January. However I believe you are aware of your rights," he said.

He urged the votes in the area to go to the polling stations to ensure that their representative in the parliament was elected by their own choice.

Anisul Haque has been nominated by the Awami League (AL) for the third consecutive time in the Brahmanbaria-4 constituency, which consists of Akhaura and Kasba upazilas. He was elected from this constituency in the 10th and 11th National Parliamentary elections with an AL nomination.

The Brahmanbaria-4 AL candidate criticised the past election campaign strategies of BNP-Jamaat, alleging that their leaders used to canvass door-to-door before every election, inquiring if individuals would vote for them.

"People were compelled to raise their hands in agreement due to fear. They were then told that there was no need to go to polling stations as raising hands equated to casting their vote," he said, affirming that such times are long gone.

Akhaura North Union Awami League General Secretary Mojibur Rahman Nannu presided over the public meeting today, which was attended by Upazila Awami League President Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, General Secretary Takzil Khalifa, and Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem Bhuiyan and others.

Bangladesh / Top News

Law Minister Anisul Haq / JS polls / Bangladesh / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

2h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

3h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

8h | Panorama
Members of the Trinomool BNP sit at the party’s central office, which is also the chamber of the party founder late Barrister Nazmul Huda. A picture of him with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia hangs on the wall of the office. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Trinomool BNP: A mix of new faces and old loyalists

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

NBR orders importers to submit monthly records to customs

2h | Videos
Brazil could face suspension

Brazil could face suspension

19h | Videos
Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

8h | Videos
People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

People's income and expenditure have doubled in 6 years - BBS

20h | Videos