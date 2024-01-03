BNP lawyers' court boycott a 'political stunt': Law Minister

Politics

TBS Report
03 January, 2024, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 12:50 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq speaks with media at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday, 3 January. Photo: TBS
Law Minister Anisul Huq speaks with media at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday, 3 January. Photo: TBS

Law Minister Anisul Huq has labeled the court boycott programme being observed by pro-BNP lawyers as a "mere political maneuver".  

"I see the court boycott by BNP lawyers as merely a political stunt. It holds no significance," he said during a brief exchange with media at Akhaura railway station in Brahmanbaria today (3 January).

"The courts are focused on their proceedings. It was a mistake on BNP's part to involve them in political activities," he added.

The Nationalist Law Enforcement Forum, an organisation of pro-BNP lawyers, has called for a week-long court boycott in solidarity with BNP's non-cooperation movement against the elections.

Calling BNP's statement about the election a joke, the minister said, "People's actions show their acceptance of the polls and willingness to engage in the electoral process. BNP may speak as they wish, but the people of Bangladesh will exercise their rights appropriately."

The minister at the time was accompanied by Akhaura municipality mayor Takzil Khalifa, along with party leaders and activists.

