Latent seeds of militancy still exist: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruk has expressed concerns about the possible lingering presence of latent traces of militancy in the country, despite having control over the situation.

He made the observation on Saturday (1 July) after paying tribute to two police officers who lost their lives during the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan seven years ago.

Responding to a question, the DMP commissioner stated that there are currently no active militant organisations in the country, including Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Neo-JMB. However, he acknowledged the possibility of the silent existence of militancy, along with attempts to establish new militant outfits.

He said, "One such radical group is Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, which has been responsible for luring young people to join them by exploiting the concept of alleged "Hijrat" (migration). The timely crackdown by law enforcement agencies, including the police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), was able to arrest the chief as well as several members of the outfit."

While noting that legal proceedings are underway against these people, he expressed confidence that no militant organisation, regardless of its name, will be able to find a place in Bangladesh.

The commissioner further highlighted the continuous work of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Unit (CTTC), and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in countering militants.

"Intelligence gathering and operations play a crucial role in fighting terrorism. We have also taken various actions to raise public awareness about militancy. Religious scholars and clerics regularly condemn militancy in religious gatherings, aiming to guide those who have deviated from the actual ideals of Islam," he said hoping those who have gone astray will return to the right path.