No militancy threats centering national polls: CTTC chief

Commissioner and Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) chief Md Asaduzzaman attends the inauguration of a free health and dental camp at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha on Wednesday (3 January). Photo: BSS

There is no militancy threat, attack, or activities centering the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election to be held on 7 January, Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) chief Md Asaduzzaman said today (3 January).

"We do not see any kind of terrorist threat, attack, or their activity centering the national election. Our anti-militancy operation is being continued," he told journalists after inaugurating a free health and dental camp at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in Segunbagicha.

Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) organised the health and dental camp for its members with its president Mirza Mehedy Tomal in the chair at the inaugural function.

CRAB General Secretary Manunur Rashid moderated the programme while senior members of the organization were present.

Asaduzzaman, also additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said members of the DMP are working so that the 7 January election is held in a free, fair, impartial and peaceful manner.

"No law and order situation was visible in the parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka metropolitan area. Candidates are campaigning smoothly and safely. A festive atmosphere prevails everywhere. We are hopeful that nothing will happen and the DMP has the ability to prevent any kind of untoward situation," he added.

Asaduzzaman said that two days ago, the CTTC members arrested the main operational commander along with key persons of an organization, as they were trying to reorganise.

"At this moment there is no threat of terrorist attack," he said.

Replying to a question, the CTTC chief said that voting is the constitutional right of people, adding, "DMP has all kinds of preparations so that none can obstruct exercising this right. So, people can come to the polling center safely and without fear."

About apprehension of political violence after or before the elections, he said that stern actions will be taken against those who will create vandalism or anarchy.

"We have the capacity and preparations to chase them. We are taking necessary legal action in coordination with various intelligence agencies. All those involved in the previous sabotages, including the mastermind behind it, have been brought under the law," Asaduzzaman said.

He warned that none involved in anarchism, vandalism, violence and arson attacks will be spared.