Holey Artisan attack: 7 death row convicts get sentence commuted to imprisonment until death

Army commandos during the rescue operation at the Holey Artisan bakery on 2 July 2016. Photo: Collected

The High Court today commuted the death sentences of seven convicts to imprisonment until death in connection with the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

An HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the verdict on Monday (30 October).

The accused who got life imprisonment are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajiv Gandhi, Aslam Hossain alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan, Rakibul Hasan Reagan, Hadisur Rahman, Shariful Islam alias Khaled and Mamunur Rashid.

Earlier, after the hearing on 11 October, the court set 30 October as the date of delivering the verdict. The case came up for hearing in January this year.

On 27 November 2019, an Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced eight members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh to death for their involvement in the attack on the restaurant in the capital. The court acquitted one accused.

Five militants attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital's Gulshan on 1 July 2016. The attack left twenty individuals dead; three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian.

During a subsequent rescue operation, the militants were killed by army commandos.

The hostage situation resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a cafe chef, with a restaurant employee later succumbing to their injuries.

The convicts appealed to the High Court, challenging the tribunal's verdict.