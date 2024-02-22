DU student suspected to be militant operative detained at Jagannath University

A Dhaka University (DU) student was detained on account of distributing leaflets and posters of banned militant outfit 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' on Jagannath University (JnU) campus in Old Dhaka on Thursday.

The detainee Anik Khandokar is a Soil Water and Environment department student bearing academic session 2018-2019.

It was learned that three DU students including the detainee were distributing leaflets of the banned outfit among students of JnU's Management Studies department.

Noticing this, the discipline's Associate Prof Md. Miraj Hossain caught Anik red-handed while the rest fled.

They were Sifat and Musaib, belonging to the DU's Pharmacy department.

The leaflets and posters seized from the detainee read some provocative words to do acts of sabotage in the country and their action plan to carry out destruction to worsen the country's law and order and tarnish Bangladesh's image.

JnU Proctor Pro Dr. Jahangir Hossain said, "The banned militant organisation had plans to conduct their activities to create unrest on our peaceful campus. However, due to the cautious stance of the teachers, students and university administration, their plan got spoiled."

He said that they detained a militant operative with various subversive things including leaflets and posters.

The detainee was handed over to police who would take action as per the rule, the proctor added.