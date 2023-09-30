Lakshmipur-3 MP Shahjahan Kamal passes away

Former Aviation and Tourism Minister and Lakshmipur-3 MP, AKM Shahjahan Kamal, passed away at a hospital in Dhaka early today (Saturday). He was 74.

Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, younger brother of the deceased and pro-vice-chancellor (academic) of Dhaka University, confirmed the death, saying that his elder brother breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30am.

His first Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at the south plaza of the parliament at 11am today, and he will be laid to rest at the family graveyard after a second Janaza followed by Asr prayer at Laharkandi union in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur.

Shahjahan Kamal, a heroic freedom fighter and former president of the district unit of Awami League, was elected from the Lakshmipur-3 constituency in the 2014 and 2018 elections with the boat symbol.

He served as minister for aviation and tourism for around one year after winning the 2018 election.