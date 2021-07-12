Labour ministry forms probe body over Rupganj factory fire

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed a six-member inquiry committee to find out the causes behind a massive fire at the Shezan juice factory that had claimed 52 lives in Rupganj of Narayanganj.

An official order signed by the ministry's Additional Secretary, Dr Md Rezaul Haque confirmed the matter on Monday.

The committee, convened by the ministry's Joint Secretary, Mohammad Humayun Kabir, will also provide recommendations on the next course of actions after the inquiry.

The committee is scheduled to submit a report within the next 10 working days.

Earlier on Thursday, the massive fire broke out at the Shezan Juice factory, a sister concern of the Sajeeb Group in Rupganj, killing 52 workers and injuring dozens more.

