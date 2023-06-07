Labour ministry to provide financial assistance to victims of Sylhet road accident

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide financial assistance to the dead and injured workers in the road accident that took place in Sylhet this morning, said State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian.

"Bangladesh Workers' Welfare Foundation fund under the Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide assistance of Tk2 lakh to each family of the deceased workers and Tk50,000 each for the treatment of the injured," the state minister said in a condolence message on Wednesday (7 June) afternoon.

She also assured all kinds of cooperation from the government.

On Wednesday morning, a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a pickup van in the Nazirbazar area of Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet district left at least 15 people dead and over a dozen others injured.