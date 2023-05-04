Khaleda Zia to return home from hospital today

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will return to her Gulshan residence today (4 May) afternoon following five days of close monitoring at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

"BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will hopefully leave for home from Evercare Hospital in the Bashundhara residential area today [Thursday] after 3pm," said Shairul Kabir Khan, BNP chairperson's press wing member.

She was hospitalised following medical tests on 29 April.

The 77-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from complications including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021 and suffered a heart attack in June of the same year.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove them due to her health complications.

Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case and found guilty in another corruption case in 2018.

She was temporarily released from jail through an executive order on 25 March 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, with conditions to stay at her Gulshan house and not leave the country.