Evercare Hospital Dhaka hosts cancer awareness roundtable discussion

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the country's first JCI-accredited hospital, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, organised a special roundtable discussion focused on cancer awareness.

The roundtable brought together experts from different sectors of the society to exchange opinions and discuss various aspects related to cancer. The 2024 World Cancer Day theme is: 'Close the Care Gap'.

This campaign is about bringing attention to a higher level– literally – and raising our voices to engage our leaders, asking policymakers and decision makers around the world to prioritise cancer, develop innovative strategies to reduce inequity and invest in achieving a more equitable and cancer-free world. We will call on leaders to eliminate health inequities by addressing the social determinants of health that contribute to them, ensuring that everyone has access to quality health services when, where and how they need them.

The event brought together a distinguished panel of experts, including Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as Chief Guest. Dr. Arif Mahmud, Director, Medical Services of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh conducted the event as Chairperson. Special guests included Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General (Health) of Directorate General of Health Services; Prof. Dr. Golam Mohiuddin Faruque, President of Bangladesh Cancer Society; Professor Dr. Qazi Mushtaq Hussain, President of Bangladesh Society of Radiation Oncologists; Farida Yasmin, President of National Press Club; Shyamal Dutta, General Secretary of National Press Club; Suvas Chandra Singho Roy, Political Analyst; Prof. Dr. Akhil Ranjon Biswas, Professor of Department of Hematology, Dhaka Medical College & Hospital; Dr. Md. Ismail Hosen, Associate Professor of Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Dhaka; Professor Dr. Suvagoto Chowdhury, Medical Scientist, Author and Researcher; and Prof. Dr. Tasnim Ara, CEO, BioMed Molecular Diagnostics.

Furthermore, the event was attended by key figures from Evercare Hospital Dhaka, including Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Dr. Ferdous Shahriar Sayed, Dr. Biswajit Bhattacharjee, Prof. Dr. Raju Titus Chacko, Dr. Arman Reza Chowdhury, Prof. Dr. Raihan Hussain, Prof. Brig Gen (Retd) Dr. S. M. Mahbubul Alam, Dr. Mizanur Rahman, and Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, among others. Their presence at the event highlighted the importance of cancer awareness and advancements in medical services, aligning with Evercare Hospital Dhaka's commitment to providing comprehensive and high-quality cancer care services.

The roundtable aimed to raise awareness about cancer prevention, treatment, diagnosis, infrastructural development, manpower development and foster collaboration to increase everyone's understanding. It also emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts in campaigns for cancer awareness, dispelling myths and misconceptions about cancer, and aligning medical science on cancer-related issues.

Evercare Hospital Dhaka is contributing to the fight against cancer by increasing awareness among the population. The hospital provides a range of services, including bone marrow transplants, hematology and stem cell transplant, medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, pain management, and palliative care. With experienced cancer specialists, surgeons, and healthcare professionals, the hospital's dedicated team ensures the highest quality of cancer treatment services.