Evercare Hospital Dhaka signs MoU with TMC&RCH

Evercare Hospital Dhaka signs MoU with TMC&amp;RCH

Evercare Hospital Dhaka, the country's first JCI-accredited hospital signed an agreement with TMC&RCH (TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital), Bogura, to advance healthcare services in Bangladesh.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscores the commitment of both institutions to mutual growth and excellence in patient care, reads a press release.

Under the MoU, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, represented by Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Coordinator and Senior Consultant, Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Department, and TMC&RCH, represented by Rtn. Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS and Chairman of TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital, will jointly work towards establishing Bone Marrow Transplant Services at TMC&RCH, Bogura. Evercare Hospital Dhaka will provide comprehensive training programs for TMC&RCH personnel, including doctors, nurses, and technologists. Additionally, TMC&RCH professionals will have the opportunity to visit Evercare Hospital Dhaka to observe and learn from its advanced medical practices.

The Business Standard

Both Evercare Hospital Dhaka and TMC&RCH were present at the signing ceremony, symbolizing the collective dedication towards advancing healthcare in Bangladesh. Among those present were Alhaj Md. Abdul Quader, Deputy Executive Director-1 of TMSS, and Rtn. Dr. Md. Matiur Rahman, Deputy Executive Director-2 of TMSS. Additionally Md. Jahedur Rahman, Director/Chief of the Business Sector at TMSS, and Dr. Fatema Khatun (Rima), Joint Director/MD of TMSS Masuda Maternity Hospital, Dhaka, and PS to ED (Health & Women Development), were in attendance at Shohel Alam Md. Ferdous Alam, Zonal Manager/PS to ED (General) at TMSS, also participated in the ceremony. From Evercare Hospitals Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dr. Ratnadeep Chaskar, CEO & MD, and Vinay Kaul, Chief Marketing Officer, joined the event, marking a significant moment in healthcare collaboration between the two institutions.

Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Coordinator and Senior Consultant of, Hematology and Stem Cell Transplant Department, expressed his optimism about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to elevating healthcare standards in Bangladesh. By pooling our resources and expertise, we aim to deliver exceptional care and make a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of the community."

Rtn. Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Executive Director of TMSS and Chairman of TMSS Medical College & Rafatullah Community Hospital, echoed Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in improving healthcare outcomes. "We are excited to partner with Evercare Hospital Dhaka, a pioneer in the healthcare sector in Bangladesh. This collaboration will empower us to enhance our capabilities and offer world-class healthcare services to the people of Bangladesh."

The MoU, effective immediately, marks the beginning of a new chapter in healthcare collaboration between Evercare Hospital Dhaka and TMC&RCH. Both institutions are committed to leveraging this partnership to drive innovation, education, and patient-centered care.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

