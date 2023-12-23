Man arrested for trying to intrude into Khaleda's cabin at Evercare

Authorities at Evercare Hospital nabbed an anonymous man as he attempted to intrude into the cabin of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The man was later handed over to Bhatara police station, Badda Zone Assistant Commissioner Rajon Kumar Saha told The Business Standard this evening.

He was identified as Sujan from the Charchadpur area of Sadarpur Thana in Faridpur, he added.

According to hospital sources, Sujan was roaming around suspiciously within the hospital premises on Saturday evening, and at one point, he attempted to enter Khaleda Zia's cabin.