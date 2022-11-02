Karnaphuly Ship Builders told to remove structures from river bank

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 11:47 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram district administration has instructed Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd. to remove the structures and ghats built by occupying the banks in the Sadarghat area of ​​the Karnaphuli river.

"Within the next two days, the Karnaphuli cold storage section of the river should be returned to its previous position," said Agrabad Circle Executive Magistrate AC (Land) Ghalib Chowdhury. 

"According to the instructions of the district administration, Karnafuly Ship Builders has to complete the removal of the illegal dam within the next two days," he said, adding, "On 19 October, an on-site investigation was conducted regarding the complaint of filling the Karnaphuli river and a nearby canal by the Karnaphuly Ship Builders. At that time, the officials acknowledged the illegal filling of part of the river and canal and promised to return it to its previous position quickly."

Earlier on 16 October, the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement alleged that the Kornaphuly Ship Builders were building a permanent structure by occupying the Karnaphuli river. On that day, they demanded the eviction of 1,900 illegal structures on the river bank, including the structure of Karnaphuly Ship Builders, and the renovation of the traditional Sadarghat jetty.

Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement claimed that the district administration removed 230 illegal structures on the Karnaphuli bank in February 2019 on the order of the High Court. At that time a raid was conducted at Karnaphuli Cold Storage Ghat.

During the campaign, the then Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Hossain fixed the boundaries and set up signboards. But later Karnaphuly Ship Builders built a permanent wharf in the river part two hundred meters from the signboard.

