Master plan needed for maximum impact of Bangbandhu Tunnel

Premier Cement, a leading cement manufacturing company in the country, played a pivotal role in the construction of the iconic Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel by contributing the highest amount of cement — an impressive 85,000 tonnes — among local companies.

In an exclusive interview with Shamsuddin Illius, the Chattogram Bureau Chief of The Business Standard, Mohammed Amirul Haque, the founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Premier Cement Mills Limited, shed light on the potential impact of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel on the country's socioeconomic growth and offered insightful recommendations for optimising its benefits

Premier Cement has been the top cement supplier for the Bangabandhu Tunnel, how do you assess this achievement?

This achievement is a feather in the cap for the entire nation, not just our company's accomplishment. I see myself as a representative for Bangladesh in this endeavour. Initially, there were plans to import cement for the tunnel, but thanks to the high quality product we could provide locally, there was no need for imports. The tunnel was built entirely with homegrown cement, ticking all the boxes in terms of meeting the required standards.

What unique qualities of your cement drove the Chinese company to procure the highest volume from you?

We have supplied cement for many mega projects like the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and the Padma Bridge. Each project requires a unique cement formula. For the tunnel, which is underground, we had to come up with a different blend. We used our experience from other large-scale projects and technology from Denmark to create the precise cement mixture needed for the tunnel. So, the company relied on us.

Were there any challenges in maintaining the cement quality for the tunnel?

Ensuring consistent quality is indeed a daunting task. We're pleased that we could achieve this to our satisfaction. Although the technology was imported, the tunnel was constructed with a 'Made in Bangladesh' product. Our gratitude goes to the almighty for enabling us to deliver top-quality products as per the consultants' specifications. We take pride in our contributions to the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Should foreign construction companies be allowed to import materials duty-free for mega projects, in your view?

In my opinion, it's crucial to establish a level playing field. Allowing duty-free imports for foreign projects could hinder the competitiveness of local companies. Policy support is vital for the growth of local enterprises. With the right policies in place, we have the potential to outperform our current achievements. Our local engineers, trained in domestic universities, are performing exceptionally well. Initially, foreign engineers may have doubts, but they're consistently impressed by the quality we deliver.

What is your current production capacity and market share?

Right now, our production capacity stands at 26,000 tonnes, and we hold the second position in the market. Additionally, we directly employ approximately 4,000 employees in our cement industry who consistently are pushing the limit of our production capacity.

How will the Tunnel influence the country's economic growth?

The tunnel will have both direct and indirect impacts. To fully leverage its potential, we must prioritize the development of the Bay Terminal and, notably, the Dhaka-Chattogram expressway. The true benefits of the tunnel will be realized in the long run with enhanced connectivity to Cox's Bazar.

Can the tunnel attract foreign investors?

Foreign investors check out various aspects, including smooth utility supply, port services, and customs efficiency. We must assess how well we've aligned with international standards. To get ready for the global stage, we need to conduct serious economic studies before jumping into projects. For instance, while gas and electricity supply may be assured, water scarcity in the Mirsarai economic zone remains a significant concern. To attract foreign investments, we must ensure all necessary amenities are in place.

How will the tunnel benefit Chattogram?

Initially, the tunnel will enhance communication between different parts of the district. However, strategic planning is required for the development of a new township on the southern side. With vast unused land available, a meticulous master plan is essential. If we can execute the twin city development in a systematic manner, the impact will be even more substantial.

Now that the tunnel is complete, it's the opportune moment to establish a master plan before independent developments take place. Given the expanses of unused land, there's immense potential for creating another vibrant city. However, without careful planning, we may not reap the full benefits of the tunnel.

What further steps can be taken to maximise the tunnel's benefits?

Primarily, expediting the construction of the Bay Terminal is crucial to transforming Chattogram into a bustling business hub via the tunnel. We are in a highly advantageous geopolitical position, coupled with the benefits of cost-effective labour. Leveraging these advantages, we can attract foreign investments.

Do you have any message to convey on behalf of your company?

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is a source of immense national pride, marking the first underwater tunnel in South Asia. We're honoured to have played a role in this achievement. While we sell cement every day as part of our business, supplying it to mega projects makes us feel that Bangladesh has accomplished something significant. Which says a lot about the capabilities of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and experts, especially the exceptional contributions of our youth.