Jugantor journalist sued under DSA in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 01:08 pm

Related News

Jugantor journalist sued under DSA in Chattogram

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 01:08 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangla news daily Jugantor's Special Correspondent Mahbub Alam has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

A Jubo League leader filed the case against the journo for publishing a news report on him on 13 March. 

Helal Akbar Chowdhury alias Babar, former deputy financial affairs secretary of the central Jubo League, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Chattogram recently.

As per case dockets, Helal – who has been booked on several criminal charges including murder – accused Mamhbub Alam of defaming him. 

Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, confirming the matter to The Business Standard, said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Counter Terrorism Unit to investigate the case.

Top News

DSA / Jugantor journo / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

2h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

4h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At what age human are the smartest?

At what age human are the smartest?

2h | TBS Stories
After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

2h | TBS Entertainment
Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

17h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year