Jugantor journalist sued under DSA in Chattogram

Bangla news daily Jugantor's Special Correspondent Mahbub Alam has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

A Jubo League leader filed the case against the journo for publishing a news report on him on 13 March.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury alias Babar, former deputy financial affairs secretary of the central Jubo League, filed the case with the Cyber Tribunal in Chattogram recently.

As per case dockets, Helal – who has been booked on several criminal charges including murder – accused Mamhbub Alam of defaming him.

Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, confirming the matter to The Business Standard, said the court has directed the cyber unit of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Counter Terrorism Unit to investigate the case.