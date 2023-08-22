JU Chhatra League VP suspended for 'mourning' Sayeedi's death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:43 am

Related News

JU Chhatra League VP suspended for 'mourning' Sayeedi's death

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 10:43 am
A file photo of Jahangirnagar University Chhatara Leaugue Vice President Md Kajol Hasan Mia. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Jahangirnagar University Chhatara Leaugue Vice President Md Kajol Hasan Mia. Photo: Collected

The Vice President of the Jahangirnagar University Chhatara League has been suspended for allegedly mourning the death of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, a convicted war criminal and a leader of Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami.

The suspended vice president, Md Kajol Hasan Mia, reportedly expressed condolences over the passing of Sayeedi, prompting strong reactions from members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

President of JU Chattra League Akhtaruzzaman Shohel and General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton jointly announced the suspension of VP Kajol on Monday (21 August).

According to a press release by JU Chhatra League, the suspension was imposed due to Kajol's alleged involvement in "anti-ideological activities."

"Md Kajal Hasan Mia, vice president of Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League, has been suspended from all BCL activities due to his recent involvement in anti-ideological and organization activities," reads the press release.

"Bangladesh Chhatra League is a non-communal organisation founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. There is no room for moral degradation forgetting the principles of this party," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a recommendation for the permanent expulsion of Vice President Kajol Hasan Mia has been forwarded to the Central Executive Committee.

JU / Bangladesh Chhatra League / Delwar Hossain Sayeedi / BCL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19