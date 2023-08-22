JU Chhatra League VP suspended for 'mourning' Sayeedi's death

The Vice President of the Jahangirnagar University Chhatara League has been suspended for allegedly mourning the death of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, a convicted war criminal and a leader of Bangladesh Jamat-e-Islami.

The suspended vice president, Md Kajol Hasan Mia, reportedly expressed condolences over the passing of Sayeedi, prompting strong reactions from members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

President of JU Chattra League Akhtaruzzaman Shohel and General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton jointly announced the suspension of VP Kajol on Monday (21 August).

According to a press release by JU Chhatra League, the suspension was imposed due to Kajol's alleged involvement in "anti-ideological activities."

"Md Kajal Hasan Mia, vice president of Jahangirnagar University Chhatra League, has been suspended from all BCL activities due to his recent involvement in anti-ideological and organization activities," reads the press release.

"Bangladesh Chhatra League is a non-communal organisation founded by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. There is no room for moral degradation forgetting the principles of this party," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a recommendation for the permanent expulsion of Vice President Kajol Hasan Mia has been forwarded to the Central Executive Committee.