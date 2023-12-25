JS Polls: EC to brief diplomats on 4 January

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

JS Polls: EC to brief diplomats on 4 January

The briefing will take place in the Padma Hall Room at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital

TBS Report
25 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) will brief the heads of various embassies, missions and resident representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh on 4 January regarding the upcoming national elections.  

The commission has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard today (25 December).

The commission will provide updates on the progress of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections to the heads of offices of foreign missions in Bangladesh, heads of international organisations, and the resident representative of UNDP at 3pm on 4 January, reads the letter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The briefing will take place in the Padma Hall Room at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

The letter also requests necessary arrangements to ensure the attendance of the respective diplomats, including sending out invitations for their participation.

Top News / Politics

Election Commission (EC) / Diplomats / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A congruous mosaic of merry and unity

4h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Christmas in Bangladesh: A transposing jingle bells of memories

2h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Jingle Bells: The tune of fall holidays

6h | Features
Photo: Collected

Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

The income from exporting fish scales is about Tk 300 crores

40m | Videos
ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

ODI Cricket of 2023 in numbers

3h | Videos
“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

“To address the energy crisis, it is essential to enhance both political will and efficiency”-Experts

5h | Videos
Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

Bethlehem is in shambles even in Christmas!

6h | Videos