JS Polls: EC to brief diplomats on 4 January

The Election Commission (EC) will brief the heads of various embassies, missions and resident representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Bangladesh on 4 January regarding the upcoming national elections.

The commission has sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard today (25 December).

The commission will provide updates on the progress of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections to the heads of offices of foreign missions in Bangladesh, heads of international organisations, and the resident representative of UNDP at 3pm on 4 January, reads the letter.

The briefing will take place in the Padma Hall Room at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital.

The letter also requests necessary arrangements to ensure the attendance of the respective diplomats, including sending out invitations for their participation.