Ascott Palace Dhaka hosts diplomats' iftar gathering

Ascott Palace Dhaka successfully hosted "Diplomats' Iftar Gathering" on 20 March, 2024 at the Grand Ballroom of Ascott Palace Dhaka, House 14, Road 6, Block K, Baridhara, Dhaka-1212.

In this holy month of Ramadan, The Iftar Gethering was held at Ascott Palace in honour of foreign diplomats stationed in Bangladesh.

Ambassadors, high commissioners, mission chiefs, chargé d'affaires and other envoys from different countries attended the Diplomats Iftar Party on last Wednesday. The Chairman of this Hotel, Hotel Manager, Head of Sales along with other senior officials of Ascott Palace Dhaka were present at the event.