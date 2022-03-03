JS body favours having a separate authority for dope testing

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 08:06 pm

It also emphasised the need for political will and consensus to eliminate drugs

Photo: Pixabay
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on ministry of home affairs has recommended the formation of a separate authority for dope testing on a large scale at all levels across the country.

The meeting was held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Thursday.

After the Standing Committee meeting, committee Chairman Shamsul Haque Tuku told the media that at present, dope tests are done in a number of sectors, including law enforcement agencies.

"But, we want to introduce testing on a large scale in all sectors. Currently, the home ministry and department of narcotics control do dope tests. We want the formation of a separate authority for dope testing like the safe food authority," he said.   

Tuku, who chaired the meeting, also said "There is no alternative to eradication of drugs from the country to save our future generations."

The committee chairman also emphasised the need for political will and consensus to eliminate drugs.

Moreover, the parliamentary body also recommended taking necessary steps to ensure an adequate supply of dope testing kits.

Reports on the overall work of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party were also discussed at the meeting.

The committee also recommended a get-together of district level Ansar and VDP members and presenting their overall work role through cultural programs.

The JS body also reviewed a report on the overall work undertaken by the Public Security Division and Security Services Division, and other agencies under the home ministry, concerning Covid-19 and matters overall in the country.

Committee member and Home Minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, members Md Afsarul Amin, Md Habibur Rahman, Shamsul Alam Dudu, Kujendra Lal Tripura, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Nur Mohammad, Sultan Mohammad Mansur Ahmed, and Rumana Ali, also attended the meeting.  

Dope tests

