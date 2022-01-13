Dope test report mandatory for driving licence from 30 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:24 pm

Professional drivers will have to submit their dope test report while applying for, or renewing, a driving license from 30 January next. 

Professional driving licenses will not be issued/renewed, if the dope test report is positive, or there is any negative comment in it, says a press release.

According to the release, the dope test has to be executed by all levels of government hospitals across the country.

In Dhaka metropolis, the dope test can be conducted in six institutions: Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) at Mohakhali, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, and Kurmitola General Hospital.

The test can also be conducted in any lab or institution under or approved by the Department of Narcotics Control.

The Directorate General of Health Services has already issued two circulars in this regard.

For the dope test, motorists have to send a request letter through the concerned circle office of BRTA to the concerned hospital or institution in a particular form. The hospital or institution performing the dope test will send the test report online (via e-mail or other electronic methods) to the licensing authorities, i.e. the assistant director (engineering) of BRTA, while the original copy will have to be handed over to the candidate. 

The licensing authorities will take the necessary step after verifying the dope test report. In this regard, the related divisional deputy director (engineering) and assistant director (engineering) of BRTA will coordinate with the hospital or institution performing the dope test.

Dope tests

