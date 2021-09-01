Dhaka University teachers, students to undergo dope tests

The Dhaka University authorities have decided to bring teachers and students under dope tests.

The decision was taken at a syndicate meeting with Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair on Tuesday evening.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal said that a committee has been formed in the meeting which will formulate policies on the process, facilities, and its implementation.

The committee has been convened by Dhaka Medical College Principal (Syndicate Member) Tito Miah to formulate dope test policy.

Several syndicate members told that the university syndicate has taken the policy decision to identify the drug addicts.

Tito Miah said, "Under this system, dope tests will be conducted in the university during recruitment of teachers and admission of new students every year."

"In addition, students can be tested for dope once a year in phases. However, the decision must be made according to ability. The university no longer has the capacity to conduct dope tests. This will require equipment and manpower. We are working on whether the dope test will be done at the university or any other institution, how the decision can be implemented," he said.

At a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the National Parliament on Sunday, government officials and employees were urged to undergo dope tests once a year as well as in colleges and universities.