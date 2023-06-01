Japanese Ambassador Kiminori discusses election roadmap with CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 02:06 pm

File photo: BSS
File photo: BSS

The Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori inquired Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal about the Election Commission's progress on the roadmap for the upcoming national election.

The ambassador paid a courtesy visit to the CEC on Tuesday (30 May) as his first meeting with the official, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam explained.

"He (Iwama Kiminori) wanted to know the progress of the Electoral Commission's roadmap," Jahangir said adding, "The chief election commissioner briefed him on the matter ."

"Significant were the progress of registration of political parties, delimitation of constituencies, the process through which we appoint presiding officers and assistant presiding officers," added the secretary.

When asked if international observers were discussed, Jahangir said that the EC welcomes observers.

"We received an application from the EU [European Union]. We notified the Ministry of External Affairs about it, and the EU are corresponding with the foreign ministry", he noted.

"The CEC told the ambassador that Japan could send observers if it wanted. The ambassador replied that he will talk to his country and decide," Jahangir said.

