BTRC chairman meets PM Hasina in courtesy call

09 February, 2024, 03:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The meeting took place on the evening of 8 February at the prime minister's parliamentary office, reads a press release. 

During this meeting, the BTRC Chairman presented the commission's initiatives and activities.

The Prime Minister provided directions to BTRC for building a sustainable, technology-driven, and knowledge-based Smart Bangladesh.

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed assumed the role of BTRC chairman on 14 December 2023. 

Before this appointment, he served as the commissioner of the Engineering and Operations Division from 30 May 2019, and as vice-chairman of the commission from November 2022.
 

