Japan to send 16-member election observer team: Ambassador Kiminori

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:28 pm

“It is true that an important party is not participating in the elections. It would be better if they had participated. We invited them from the start, but they did not respond,” CEC Kazi Habibul Awal said following a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori on Monday

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori held a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 18 December. Photo: TBS
Japan will be sending an election observer team, comprising members from the country and staffers from the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori said following a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today.

Talking to reporters after the meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital today (18 December), CEC Awal said, "Japan attaches great importance to our election. That's why they want to observe it. We thanked them."

Briefing reporters about the meeting, the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori said, "Today we talked with the Election Commission about our intention to send an election observation mission. Of course, we will talk in detail about our vision and the arrangements made by the commission, various agencies and ministries."

On how many questions Japan would send, Kiminori said, "We have registered 16 people, but not all will come from Japan. Three will arrive in the country and the remaining will be made up of our embassy staffers."

He also said the modality of the observation was also discussed, but did not disclose further details.

CEC Awal said the ambassador was updated on the latest situation regarding election preparation.

"This isn't a matter of discomfort nor relief for me. My responsibility is to conduct the elections with the support of the government, administration, police etc. My personal comfort or discomfort is not important," he said.

Awal also mentioned the lack of participation from "important" parties, saying it was unfortunate.

"It is true that an important party is not participating in the elections. It would be better if they had participated. We invited them from the start, but they did not respond," he said.

In response to a question on whether the lack of participation would mean less national and international acceptance for the polls, Awal said he would not comment on it.

"We will see after the elections."

On the issue of international pressure, he said, " I keep hearing this word repeatedly, about how all countries are inquiring about our elections. Donor countries always want to see elections. The government has repeatedly said the elections will be free and fair and from our side we will ensure it."

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori held a meeting with CEC Kazi Habibul Awal today.

The meeting started at 1pm at the Election Commission (EC) building of Agargaon on Monday (18 December). 

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam and EC Public Relations Director Md Shariful Alam were present at the meeting.

The Japanese ambassador has held several meetings with the CEC regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

After the meeting with the Kazi Habibul Awal on 1 June, Iwama Kiminori told reporters, "We wanted to know what steps they [EC] are taking for free and fair elections."

Later, EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam told reporters that the CEC has requested the Japanese ambassador to send observers to the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Japan / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

