Japan committed to offering technical support for Bangladesh's development endeavours: Japanese vice-minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 10:01 pm

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Komura Masahiro, held a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Padma on Saturday (7 October) evening. Photo: Courtesy
Japan will continue to provide technical assistance in Bangladesh's endeavour of progress and prosperity, said Komura Masahiro, parliamentary vice-minister for foreign affairs of Japan.

He gave the assurance at a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Padma on Saturday (7 October) evening, reads a press release. 

Komura Masahiro came to Bangladesh to attend the soft opening of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Terminal 3. 

The Japanese vice-minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent development achievements in Bangladesh. 

Shahriar Alam reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to uphold the democratic process. 

The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral collaborations including that of civil aviation.

