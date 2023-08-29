Bangladesh, FAO sign technical assistance project agreement

Bangladesh, FAO's technical assistance project agreement was formalised by Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Robert D Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy

The Economic Relations Division of the Ministry of Finance has signed a technical assistance project agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).

The core objective of this collaboration is to evaluate the potential of mechanised ratooning rice systems.

The project aims to achieve specific objectives – including development of a regional project proposal to expedite the transformation of rice-based agri- food systems by promoting the adoption and expansion of mechanised ratoon rice cultivation; identification and accessibility of rice varieties/germplasm that exhibit robust ratooning capability; and creation and implementation of ecologically sustainable management practices for mechanised rice ratooning.

Other objectives include enhancement of awareness among diverse stakeholders regarding ratoon rice technology through project workshops and field exhibitions, fostering the exchange and dissemination of knowledge and experience.

The agreement was formalised by Sharifa Khan, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Robert D Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh.

Implementation of the project will be led by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute under the Ministry of Agriculture. This collaborative initiative will be carried out simultaneously in Bangladesh, China, and Vietnam. The allocated budget for the project in Bangladesh amounts to $146,044.

Since becoming a member of FAO in 1973, Bangladesh has benefited from the organisation's technical and financial support across various domains, including food, agriculture, and environmental matters, according to a press release by the finance ministry's Economic Relations Divisions.

Over the years, FAO has contributed to 400 projects within the country. These projects are closely aligned with the objectives of the 8th Five Year Plan and the Sustainable Development Goals, thereby supporting Bangladesh's endeavours to establish efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agri-food systems.

The project's execution falls within the framework of FAO's Country Programming Framework for 2022-2026. This framework is centred on the attainment of improved production, nutrition, environmental sustainability, and overall quality of life for all citizens, leaving no one behind, reads the release.