Bangladesh to allocate more space for Japanese industries: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh will allocate more space to Japan in export processing zones (EPZs) for setting up industries if they want.

The premier said this as a Japanese delegation informed her that many companies of their country are interested to invest in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Bangladesh has given space to Japan in the EPZs, and we can give more (space) if Japan wants to set up industries."

The five-member Japanese parliamentary delegation, led by director of the committee on general affairs, House of Councillors, Nakanishi Yusuke paid the courtesy call on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The premier's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The delegation said that the existing development partnership between Japan and Bangladesh has to be carried forward and strengthened further.

Japan has been working on different mega projects, including the metro-rail, said the delegation members, adding: "Japan is contributing in infrastructure development, especially mega projects of Bangladesh."

Lauding the commencement of direct flight between Dhaka and Narita, they said it will improve the connectivity.

The Japanese delegation also stressed the necessity of keeping the Indian Ocean peaceful for trade and business.

They highly appreciated Bangladesh's success in women empowerment and education.

In reply, the Prime Minister said: "Our girls study in a much larger number in educational institutions than boys, and we are providing free of cost education to the girls."

Sheikh Hasina sought Japanese assistance to build a sea aquarium in the country.

Earlier, Chairman of Nippon Foundation Yohei Sasakawa paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister at the Ganabhaban.

During the meeting, Yohei Sasakawa told the premier that the Nippon Foundation will provide US$ 3 million for Rohingya support in Bhasanchar.

Regarding the Rohingya people, the Prime Minister said they have to go back to their own country, Myanmar.

She added: "Myanmar is our neighbouring country, we are communicating with them. Their citizens (Rohingya) must be taken back to their own country."

Yohei Sasakawa, an 84-year old person who survived along with his mother in the Second World War when over one lakh people died, also highlighted the friendship between Bangladesh and Japan.

He praised Bangladesh's effort to eliminate leprosy and rehabilitate the people suffering with Leprosy.

The Nippon's Foundation chairman invited the Prime Minister to join the National Leprosy Conference to be held in Dhaka in October this year.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminon were present.