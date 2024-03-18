Bangladesh-Japan joint PPP platform meeting held

The sixth Joint PPP Platform Meeting between Bangladesh and Japan convened today (18 March) at the Prime Minister's Office, marking another significant step in the collaborative efforts to enhance infrastructure development and economic growth through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Bangladesh, hosted the platform meeting where Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister and chairman of the PPP Authority, attended as the chief guest.

Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, the PPP Authority's secretary and CEO, led the Bangladesh government's delegation.

IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, led the delegation from Japan.

Vice-Minister SAKAKI Shinichi from Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism graced the platform meeting with esteemed representatives from various ministries and private investors.

The event commenced with tributes to the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, followed by introductions and opening remarks underscoring the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and Japan in the PPP domain.

In the welcome address, Dr Md Mushfiqur Rahman, the CEO of PPPA, extended warm greetings to the distinguished guests, highlighting the pivotal role of PPPs in Bangladesh's development trajectory.

In his speech, Tofazzel Hossain Miah expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, citing the shared vision for progressive and resilient port infrastructure.

He highlighted the significance of this G2G PPP model; emphasizing its critical role in realizing Bangladesh's Vision 2041 and creating a Smart Bangladesh.

The platform meeting was attended, among others, by Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Md Monjur Hossain, secretary of the Bridges Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges; Dr Md Humayun Kabir, secretary of the Ministry of Railways, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division under the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, senior government officials, private investors, representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT), and PPPA.

The objective of this meeting was to discuss new projects, provide strategic directives to all parties to implement selected projects, and discuss modes of financing for the projects.

The successful convening of the sixth Joint PPP Platform Meeting underscores the strong partnership between Bangladesh and Japan, foreshadowing a new era of collaboration in infrastructure development and economic growth.

Throughout the session, discussions revolved around the progress of existing pipeline projects and the proposal of new ventures, underscoring the commitment of both countries to foster innovation and sustainable development.

Key presentations included proposals for bridge projects and subway routes, showcasing the collaborative spirit and shared vision for enhancing infrastructure connectivity.