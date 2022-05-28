Int’l tourism fair to begin 2 June

To boost tourism in Rangamati, at least 10 small and large resorts have been established in recent years. The resorts offer picturesque views away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Photo: TBS

The 17th edition of the country's oldest international travel and tourism fair "Dhaka Travel Mart-2022" will be held on 2-4 June at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 50 stakeholders, representing national tourism bodies, airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, travel agencies, healthcare service providers from 14 countries will participate in this year's edition of Dhaka Travel Mart.

Travel and tourism magazine The Bangladesh Monitor, the organiser of the fair, held a media brief on the returning yearly fair that aims to accelerate the recovery of the tourism industry from the pandemic shocks.

"I hope this year's fair will create immense opportunities towards bringing back the vitality of the tourism sector," said the magazine's Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam.

"The fair was last held in 2019 and had a spot sale (booking) of around Tk5 crore. We are hopeful that sales will cross that mark this time," he added.

The three days fair will remain open from 10am to 8pm for an entry fee of Tk40 per person. Attractive prizes, including airline tickets to Maldives, Singapore, Kolkata, Cox's Bazar will be offered in the raffle draw.

Participants of the fair, including US Bangla airlines, will provide various offers on their products.

"We have special offers on the occasion of the fair," said Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (Public Relations) of US Bangla airlines.

On the sideline of the fair, a seminar on "Prospects of Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub" will be held on June 4 at 3.30pm.

State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali is scheduled to inaugurate the fair as chief guest on Thursday.

Online travel agency Triplover is title sponsor of the fair, while US Bangla airlines is the co-sponsor.