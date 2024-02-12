Internet users in Bangladesh reach 131 million as of 2023

The number of internet subscribers reached 131 million at the end of December 2023, including nearly 7 million new users in the last year, according to the recently released data by the country's telecom regulator.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data showed that of the internet subscribers, some 118.49 million are mobile internet users and 12.88 million broadband internet users.

Meanwhile, with 10.61 million new mobile users in 2023, the number of subscribers in the country reached 190.81 million in December 2023.

Bangladesh has currently four mobile companies in operation, three of them being foreign-backed cellphone operators.

The number of subscribers of mobile operators Grameen Phone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink Digital Communications, and Teletalk Bangladesh stood at 82.20 million, 58.67 million, 43.48 million, and 6.46 million, respectively, at the end of December, the data shows.