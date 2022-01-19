Mongla-Ghashiakhali channel now Bangabandhu Canal

Infrastructure

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:16 pm

Mongla-Ghashiakhali channel now Bangabandhu Canal

In 2016, PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the re-excavated river channel

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 10:16 pm
Mongla-Ghashiakhali channel now Bangabandhu Canal

The Mongla-Ghashiakhali river channel in Bagerhat has been renamed Bangabandhu Canal to commemorate Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary.

The shipping ministry has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notice, father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had initiated excavating Mongla-Ghoshiakhali river channel that connected Mongla Port and Khulna with other parts of the country.

The international river protocol route was closed for five years from 2010 due to navigation difficulties.

As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive, the dredging of the 26-km Mongla-Ghoshiakhali channel began in 2014 to keep Mongla Port operational.

In 2016, the premier inaugurated the re-excavated Mongla-Ghoshiakhali river channel from Gono Bhaban by videoconference.

The ministry has already sent the notification to all departments concerned. 

Md Abdul Matin, executive engineer, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib initiated excavating the international protocol route. There are many memories of the father of the nation associated with this channel so we lauded the decision to change its name to commemorate him."

From now on, the river channel is called Bangabandhu Mongla-Ghashiakhali (BMG) Canal.

Since 27 October 2016, more than 2 lakh vessels have plied through the 250-300 foot wide and 16-foot-deep channel.

