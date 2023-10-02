Water of 8 rivers in the south flowing above the danger mark

Due to the full moon and onrush of water from upstream, the waters of eight rivers in the southern region of the country are flowing above the danger mark. In addition, the waters of several other important rivers are flowing parallel to and close to the danger mark.

Deputy Assistant Engineer of Barisal Water Development Board Md Tajul Islam confirmed the matter at 9pm on Sunday.

He said that during the monsoon season, the flow of water in 19 important rivers of the division is monitored. According to Sunday's report, the water of eight rivers is flowing above the danger level in the last 24 hours.

However, the floods have not affected the south so far, he added.