Dhaka North demolishes 10-storey building on Ramchandrapur canal

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 10:48 pm

Photo: TBS
The Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) dismantled an under-construction 10-storey structure illegally built on Ramchandrapur canal in Mohammadpur's Basila on Friday (23 February). 

Mayor Atiqul Islam led a drive to clear the canal garbage and remove illegal structures on the canal. 

The eviction operation was conducted by Executive Magistrates Motakabbir Ahmed, Md Mahbub Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan.

Workers removed the illegal part of the building using six special bulldozers and excavators after the DNCC officials found that 70% of the structure was constructed grabbing Ramchandrapur canal. 

BD Clean volunteers also joined the day-long garbage removal drive in a three-kilometre stretch of the water body. 

Photo: TBS
The mayor said, "Before this, I conducted raids in Mirpur Paris Canal, Sutivola Canal. We've planted trees after evicting the illegally constructed truck stand on the Lautla canal in Mohammadpur. I have constructed a field with a boundary wall next to it." 

"Today I started the campaign in Ramchandrapur canal. It is about three kilometers long and about 100 feet wide. All illegal structures within the canal boundaries will be evicted," he told reporters. 

In response to a question, the mayor said, "We will not give any valid notice to remove illegal buildings. Everyone who built the buildings on the border of the canal knows it." 

Mayor Atiqul alleged that people have not stopped throwing garbage into canals although the city corporation has been trying to gradually clean them. 

"Everyone says that the city corporation does nothing to resolve the waterlogging problem. I would like to tell the residents that if you stop throwing garbage in the canal, there will be no waterlogging," he said. 

He also reminded that the dwellers have to take some responsibility to keep the water bodies clean.

