Dhaka to get first multi-storey bus terminal in Hemayetpur

Dhaka's traffic woes may soon see some relief as the division is set to get its first multi-storey inter-district bus terminal in Hemayetpur. This is the first of four such terminals planned for the outskirts of Dhaka, aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city centre.

The Dhaka North City Corporation revealed plans for the state-of-the-art facility, spanning 44 acres in Hemayetpur. Two six-storey terminal buildings will be constructed to provide parking space for 3,000 to 3,500 buses, accompanied by a dedicated depot. Furthermore, two floors will be designated for private car parking.

The much-used Gabtoli bus terminal will be relocated to Hemayetpur as part of this initiative. According to the preliminary development project proposal, the estimated cost of this project is Tk4,510 crore. Construction is slated to commence next year, with a four-year projected completion timeline.

Nayeem Rayhan Khan, executive engineer of Dhaka North City Corporation, explained that the six-storey terminal will include four floors for passenger services, providing space for 432 buses on each floor, and an additional area for approximately 1,000 buses in the depot. The detailed design is pending completion for a comprehensive overview.

Dhaka North City Corporation officials stressed that the terminal's construction aims to create an environmentally friendly and well-ventilated facility. The proposed features include separate entry and exit points for inter-district and city terminals, inter-district bus depot facilities, multi-modal connectivity, two floors dedicated to private vehicles, and an automatic revenue collection system from vehicles.

In a bid to rationalise irregular bus operations in Dhaka, a committee led by the mayors of Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation has been formed. This committee, following a feasibility study conducted by the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, identified potential locations for relocating inter-district bus terminals. Hemayetpur was selected as one of the four potential locations, along with Gram Bhatulia, Kanchpur, and Baghair.

As part of the broader plan, four new intercity bus terminals will be constructed in Dhaka, with Gabtoli, Sayedabad, and Mohakhali bus terminals set for relocation from the city. The selected location in Hemayetpur, being private land, will necessitate land acquisition and resettlement of existing landowners.

The bus route rationalisation committee has endorsed the relocation of the Gabtoli bus terminal in Hemayetpur. With Gabtoli serving several districts, the Dhaka North City Corporation plans to construct a multi-storey bus terminal with depot facilities to facilitate seamless bus operations. Additionally, separate entry and exit ramps are under consideration for smooth traffic flow.

Acknowledging Gabtoli as one of Dhaka's busiest areas, officials anticipate that relocating the bus terminal will significantly reduce congestion on Airport Road. The proposed location is strategically adjacent to the MRT Line 5 station and depot area, promising efficient integration with the existing public transportation system.

The Dhaka North City Corporation has already submitted the proposal to the Planning Commission for approval. On receiving approval, the proposal will be forwarded to various development agencies through the Economic Relations Department to secure foreign loans.

This project aligns with the government's broader strategy to address Dhaka's traffic problems, exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and development. The initiative aims to provide regulated, reliable, safe and comfortable public transport services, countering the increased reliance on private modes of transportation that have contributed to congestion, air pollution, and an overall diminished living environment in the city.

The proposed multi-storey bus terminal stands as a beacon of hope for a more sustainable and efficient urban transportation system in Dhaka.