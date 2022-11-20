Industries ministry urged to avoid imports, hike production in closed fertiliser plants

A Jatiya Sangsad (JS) body has recommended the industries ministry take measures to hike production in the closed fertiliser plants of the country instead of opting for imports.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Planning Ministry made the recommendation during its 19th meeting in the Parliament on Sunday (20 November).

The meeting was presided over by the parliamentary standing committee president Abul Kalam Azad.

Committee members Hafiz Ahmad Majumdar, Manjur Hossain and Adiba Anjum Mita attended the meeting.

State Minister for Planning (acting) Md Shamsul Alam was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, it was recommended to the industries ministry to take appropriate measures to start the closed fertiliser factories, increase production and avoid imports.