Indian woman held with 1800 grams cocaine at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

UNB
10 June, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 02:35 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Customs Intelligence arrested an Indian woman along with 1800 grams of cocaine from Hazrat Shahjalala International Airport on Saturday (10 June).

The arrestee is Salome Lalramdahiri, hailing from Mizoram in India.

Najma Zabin, deputy director of the Customs Intelligence investigation circle, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at the airport from Doha around 1:18am.

Tipped off, a team of Customs Intelligence officials intercepted her while she was crossing the immigration point after detecting drugs in her luggage.

Later, a team from the Narcotics Control Department joined them and seized the cocaine worth Tk12 crore from her luggage.

