Improving lives of weavers essential to sustain Jamdani industry: Experts

Experts have opined that there is no alternative but to improve the living standards of the weavers involved in this industry to preserve the Jamdani craft.

During the unveiling event of a book on Jamdani in the National Museum's Cineplex auditorium on Friday (24 February), experts said the demand for weavers' work is highest among the upper class of society, but they lead a substandard life.

Sheva Nari O Shishu Kallyan Kendra (Sheva) published the book titled "Adi Jamdami Naksa" (Original Jamdani Designs), aiming to protect the traditional weaving patterns of Jamdani from being tainted.

"It is not just about keeping Jamdani alive. It is crucial to highlight the heritage of Jamdani, sustainable improvement of the weavers' living standards, and making the weaving industry eco-friendly," said Md Ayub Ali, the chief (planning and implementation) of Bangladesh Handloom Board.

"The weavers in Narayanganj are descendants of the original muslin weavers. However, their living standards have not improved much. While some families have continued this craft through generations, many have left the industry," he added.

Ali said, "The work of Jamdani cannot be valued with money. It is one of the 17 types of muslins. Therefore, we need to be more proactive in preserving Jamdani."

Sheva Executive Director Saida Roksana Khan said, "Under a project of PKSF [Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation], we worked on this book. We have showcased 200 years of Jamdani's heritage and designs in this book."

To expand the Jamdani industry, PKSF included Sheva as a partner organisation for a duration of three years under the Sustainable Enterprise Project (SEP), financed by the World Bank, through a contract signed on 26 November 2020.

Considering every aspect of each step in the Jamdani weaving process, the SEP service has carried out various activities to develop Jamdani weaving and improve weavers' lives.