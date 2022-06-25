Impressive infrastructure, EU envoy tweets after Padma Bridge opening

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation in Dhaka Charles Whiteley has termed Padma Bridge an impressive infrastructure.

"Festive, celebratory spirit at the opening of the Padma bridge- exciting to watch the inauguration and to make the 6.3km crossing on this impressive infrastructure," Whiteley tweeted on Saturday (25 June).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the much-awaited Padma Bridge Saturday morning.

The Padma Bridge project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding which is believed to bring a new world to the country's economy by connecting 21 southwestern districts through roads and railways with the capital.

The prime minister formally laid the foundation stone of Padma Bridge at Mawa in Munshiganj on 4 July in 2001. The construction of the bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but the cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.

