Immediate action against manipulation of consumers goods by large corporate importers: State Minister Ahsanul Islam

"Commodity prices will be regulated through smart market management," he said

File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected
File photo of State Minister Ahsanul Islam Titu. Collected

Immediate action will be taken against any manipulation of consumer goods by large corporate importers, said Ahsanul Islam (Titu), the newly-appointed state minister of the commerce ministry.

"Commodity prices will be regulated through smart market management," he told journalists during a meeting at the Commerce Ministry conference room today (14 January).

"I don't believe in syndicates, but a few large institutions import consumer goods. These institutions must be brought to the right track," he added.

"From now on, if these institutions engage in any manipulation, they will be strictly suppressed," the state minister said. 

He further added, "This will not be done through coercion or oppression, but by ensuring the proper supply of goods from the production and import stages to the consumer level, keeping commodity prices within the public's purchasing power."

