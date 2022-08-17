ILO, FBCCI unite to boost workplace safety in 10 sectors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

ILO, FBCCI unite to boost workplace safety in 10 sectors

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 06:48 pm
ILO, FBCCI unite to boost workplace safety in 10 sectors

International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) signed an agreement on Wednesday to enhance workplace safety and health in 10 priority economic sectors.

Under the agreement, a number of capacity-building and promotional activities will be carried out to strengthen workplace safety and health at institutional as well as enterprise levels, read a press statement.

These activities will be supported by ILO's RMG programme funded by Canada and the Netherlands.

Through the initiative, 15 safety units will be established to build a safety culture in 10 industries, including – electronic and electrical, chemical, plastic, light engineering, leather, food processing, furniture, printing and packaging, domestic RMG and steel re-rolling.

Simultaneously, 2400 safety representatives and 100 safety committees will be developed to improve awareness and capacity on workplace safety and health among employers and workers.

ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen; FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md Amin Helaly and directors were present at the agreement signing ceremony at the FBCCI auditorium in Dhaka.

Representatives from various industrial sectors and business leaders were also present at the event.

Tuomo Poutiainen, country director of ILO Bangladesh, said, "ILO is pleased to join forces with FBCCI to promote safety culture and practices in priority industries. We hope that our collective efforts will help prevent many occupational accidents, injuries and diseases and save countless lives."

All Bangladeshi enterprises with 50 or more employees have a legal binding to establish "safety committees" comprising of an equal number of worker and employer representatives.

The ILO-FBCCI initiative will develop the capacity of 900 safety committee members on fire safety and occupational safety and health (OSH) so that they can better monitor, address and communicate on safety issues at their respective workplaces.

"Ensuring the safety of workers is our utmost priority. We have teamed up with the ILO to invest in strong and functional safety units, safety committees and safety representatives. Strengthening workplace safety and health at institutional and enterprise levels will make our factories more safe and productive which will benefit the national economy," said FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin.

Earlier in May, the ILO RMG programme organised the first Industrial Safety Forum (ISF) in Dhaka to discuss, engage and collaborate on improving workplace safety and health in all economic sectors across Bangladesh.

The programme is collaborating with Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to upskill 1000 RMG safety committees on occupational safety and health (OSH), fire safety and Covid-19 guidelines.

Top News

ILO / FBCCI / Workplace safety / Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

1d | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

Vivo to bring new phone with 'special features'

31m | Videos
Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

Can Bangladesh buy fuel oil from Russia?

51m | Videos
Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

Sony launches 'Playstation Backbone' for iPhones

1h | Videos
High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

High cost of baby food a problem for people with limited income

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador