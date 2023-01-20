Illegal structures on Karnaphuli river bank demolished

Chattogram district administration pulled down 10 shops illegally built up on the banks of Karnaphuli River on Friday (20 January) morning.

The eviction drive, led by Chattogram District administration magistrates Nu Mong Marma, dismantled the shops at Fishery Ghat area of Karnaphuli river bank.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Bakalia Circle, SMN Jamiul Hikma said, "Dismantled structures were set up overnight a few days ago. The district administration removed the structures on information,"

Chattogram District administration magistrates Nu Mong Marma warned illegal encroachers that no one would be spared and said that the eviction drive will continue in future.